Rouhani felicitates Cuba on Liberation Day

In a Monday message to his Cuban counterpart, Rouhani congratulated the anniversary of Cuban Revolution victory to the government and people of the Latin American country.

“We are happy that the Cuban government, with the support from its people, has firmly resisted against all the conspiracies, threats, and sanctions for past 60 years, becoming a symbol of resistance against the Domination System.”

He also wished his Cuban counterpart health and success, the people of the Latin American country prosperity and happiness.

On January 1, 1959, Fulgencio Batista who had seized power through a military coup in 1952 fled the country in the early hours of the morning after being convinced that he was unable to resist the determination of Cuban people and their leader, the late Fidel Castro.

