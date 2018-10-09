Tehran getting ready for hosting major nano trade show

The International Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition is a four-day event showcasing products related to water and environment, energy, healthcare, automotive, construction, textile, petroleum, agriculture and packaging and other fields in the IT and technology industry.

During this year’s run of the event, 33 industrial projects together with six winners of the nano challenge program, will be put on display at the industry and marketing workshop stand.

According to the head of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, delegations from South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Ecuador, Armenia, Oman will take part in the exhibition.

Countries such as Armenia, Oman and Korea will have their stands at the exhibition, showcasing their nanotechnology products to visitors.

Organized by the INIC, the 11th International Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition will be held on 13-16 October 2018 at Tehran International Exhibition Center.

