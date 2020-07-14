Iran's patience not limitless: diplomat

In a series of tweets on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of JCPOA, Iran's Ambassador to Paris Bahram Ghasemi said that “through intensive negotiations, Iran and the P5+1 reached the JCPOA agreement on Iran’s nuclear activities on July 14, 2015,” adding that however, on May 8, 2018, the Trump’s US, unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA in violation of international laws and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“The United States also encouraged its allies and other JCPOA members to withdraw from the JCPOA and imposed the toughest sanctions of history on a great, civilized nation who honored all their obligations under the agreement,” Ghasemi said.

“We will never be the initiator of a move against the international regulations but if other parties to the JCPOA fail to fulfill their obligations, Iran cannot remain in the deal,” warned the envoy, adding, “Iran is making its utmost effort to be committed to international laws and standards but patience has its boundaries."'

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called on the UN and international organizations to take wise actions against US acts of destroying JCPOA and tempting other member states to withdraw from this agreement.

RHM/IRNA83854647