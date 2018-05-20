Iran, Greece ink transport coop. agreement

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Iran and Greece for broadening and enhancing transport cooperation.

Director General of International Transport and Transit Office of Iranian Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization Reza Nafisi added, “a two-day joint road transport cooperation summit was held in Tehran with the aim of evermore development of mutual transport system and removal of cargo and passenger transport problem between the two countries of Iran and Greece.”

Under the agreement, the two sides emphasized on facilitating transport operations between the two countries of Iran and Greece and removal of any barriers in this sector, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nafisi pointed to the problem facing Iranian transit drivers in Greece and said, “the Greek side promised to solve problems of Iranian drivers in this country.”

The two sides also emphasized on broadening and expanding international road transport between the two countries of Iran and Greece within the framework of minute of joint working group inked in Greek capital Athens in 2015, he observed.

The Iranian side proposed expansion of cooperation and interaction in other transport sectors including Intelligent Transport System (ITS), road maintenance and road safety training programs and other road transport sectors as well as exchange of experiences and technical knowhow as well as successful international patterns, he maintained.

Moreover facilitating goods transport, the two sides also agreed to minimize visa issuance time special of drivers and transport operators, Director General of International Transport and Transit Office of Iranian Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization Reza Nafisi concluded.

