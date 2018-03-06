JCPOA necessary for Middle East: Greek envoy to Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Dimitri Alexandrakis, the Ambassador of Greece to Iran told the local media that the European Union backs the nuclear agreement of Tehran and Sextet.

“The European Union agrees with the JCPOA because this pact is necessary for the region,” said Dimitri Alexandrakis, the Ambassador of Greece to Iran.

The Greek diplomat made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of a ceremony at the yard of Iranian parliament where the national day of tree planting was marked at the presence of a couple of foreign ambassadors to Tehran.

“I am happy that I am attending this ceremony at the Iranian parliament and in Greek old history olive is a tree of peace and reconciliation,” asserted the Greek diplomat.

“Peace is a topic that is important for all of us and we have all worked for it and support it,” reassured the ambassador of Athens to Tehran.

At the ceremony of Tuesday, a host of foreign ambassadors from countries of Australia, Algeria, Syria, Palestine, and Libya were participating to accompany the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani at the event.

