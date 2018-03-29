Greek chargé d'affaires to Tehran summoned by foreign ministry

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – After an unidentified person inflicted injuries to a staff member of Iranian embassy in Greece, the Greek chargé d'affaires to Tehran was summoned by Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday.

"Following an attack by an unidentified individual on a staff member of the Islamic Republic's embassy in Athens, the capital of Greece, the Greek chargé d'affaires to Tehran (in the absence of the ambassador) was summoned by the director general of ceremonies at the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs in Tehran,” Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Thursday.

Ghasemi recounted that the Iranian officials delivered the strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Greek chargé d'affaires and urged the Greek diplomat to urgently examine the issue and identify the identity and motive of the attacker, pointing to the need to ensure the security of the embassy and its staff.

It is worth noting that on Wednesday afternoon an unknown person attacked one of Iranian embassy’s staff on one of the streets around the building of the embassy. Following the attack, the Iranian staff ​​member suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

