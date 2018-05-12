Spain’s Huesca Filmfest. to host two Iranian shorts

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Iranian short films ‘The Distance’ by Yousef Kargar and ‘Like a Good Kid’ by Arian Vazir Daftari will compete at the 46th Huesca International Film Festival in Spain.

Kargar's short flick ‘The Distance’ (‘Ara’ in Persian) tells the story of Yashar, a native Iranian who returns home after several years to give news to his friend’s family, unaware of the news he would hear from that family.

Directed by Arian Vazir Daftari and produced by Majid Barzegar, ‘Like a Good Kid’ is about a 5-year-old boy named Matin who tells his babysitter Sara a story that makes her plan to steal from their house.

The 20-minute film will have its international premiere at this year’s edition of Cannes festival on May 16, while ‘The Distance’ has recently won the Grand Prix of 35th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) in South Korea.

The two Iranian films will compete at the short competition section of the Spanish festival with 29 other titles from France, Lebanon, the Netherland, Romania, Switzerland, Canada, Austria, Norway, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Russia, Italy.

The 46th Huesca International Film Festival will be held on 8-16 June, 2018, in the Spanish city of Huesca.

