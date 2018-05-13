UCLA celebrating Iranian cinema with Beyzaie’s masterpiece

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – UCLA Film & Television Archive is holding a special event for celebrating Iranian cinema, screening many top Iranian movies including 'Bashu, the Little Stranger' directed by Bahram Beyzaie.

The event is being held from April 28 and will continue till May 19.

'Bashu, the Little Stranger' will be screened on the last day of the event at 7:30 PM in Billy Wilder Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In 1990, the Los Angeles Times described this movie as “a pure joy in which there are absolutely no false moves and both laughter as well as tears. Every movement of the camera, its every placement, its every composition, indeed, every cut in the film is exactly right, serving unobtrusively to tell a story.”

'24 Frames' by auteur Abbas Kiarostami and 'No Date, No Signature' by Vahid Jalilvand are among other Iranian movies shown in the event.

MAH/4295096