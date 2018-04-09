FM spox urges intl. community to react to Israeli attack on Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Zarif, who is in Senegal as the first stop of his four-nation tour, met with Senegalese counterpart on Monday in Senegalese capital city of Dakar.

“We strongly urge the international community to act responsibly to blatant assault of the Zionists against the T4 airbase in the Homs Governorate,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Monday.

“The Israeli regime’s attack on Syria is a blatant example of violating the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and in opposition to the international law and regulations and only makes the critical situation in Syria and the complicated equations in the region more complex,” reiterated the Iranian diplomat.

The Tiyas Military Airbase, also known as the T-4 Airbase is a Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) base located in the Homs Governorate, north of Tiyas, and west of the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria.

The military airfield in Syria came under missile attack by missiles fired by Israeli fighters from the air space of Lebanon early on Monday. At least 14 people were killed in the missile strikes on the Tiyas airport near Homs.

