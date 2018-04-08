FIFF36 reveals lineup for 'Docs in Focus'

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Eight documentaries have been selected to compete in the 'Docs in Focus' section of the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF36) scheduled for April 19-27, 2018.

The 2018 Fajr International Film Festival has announced the names of movies playing in its 'Docs in Focus' program. According to the Secretariat of the annual event, movies from Czech, Australia, Switzerland, Spain, UK, Turkey, Ukraine and Poland are competing.

The lineup:

'A Marriage Story' by Helena Trestíková (Czech Republic)

'Blue' by Karina Holden (Australia)

'Eldorado' by Markus Imhoof (Switzerland, Germany)

'The Sea Stares at Us from Afar' by Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain, Netherlands)

'Sea Sorrow' by Vanessa Redgrave (United Kingdom)

'Meteors' by Gürcan Keltek (Turkey, Netherlands)

'Slovo House' by Taras Tomenko (Ukraine)

'Communion' by Anna Zamecka (Poland)

For more information regarding the lineup in the 'Docs in Focus', check here.

Presided over by Iranian film writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 19-27.

MS/4264162