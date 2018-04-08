FIFF36 reveals 'Festival of Festivals' lineup

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – The 2018 Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF36) has announced the names of films competing in its Cup of Divination (Festival of Festivals) section.

According to the Secretariat of the annual event, 11 movies from Argentina, Spain, Austria, Lithuania, France, Poland, Romania, Belgium, Bosnia, and South Korea have made it into the screening program of the Cup of Divination (Festival of Festivals) section of the 36th FIFF. Three Iranian movies will also be screened in this section, whose names will be announced later.

The lineup:

'A sort of Family' by Diego Lerman (Argentina, Brazil, Poland, France)

'Giant' by Jon Garano, Aitor Arregi (Spain)

'Life Guidance' by Ruth Mader (Austria)

'Miracle' by Egle Vertelyte (Lithuania, Bulgaria, Poland)

'Oblivion Verses' by Alireza Khatami (France, Chile, Germany, Netherlands)

'Once Upon a Time in November' by Andrzej Jakimowski (Poland)

'Pororoca' by Constantin Popescu (Romania, France)

'Resurrection' by Kristof Hoornaert (Belgium)

'Never Leave Me' by Aida Begic (Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

'Excavator' by Lee Ju-Hyoung (South Korea)

'Beyond Words' by Urszula Antoniak (Poland, Netherlands, France)

For more information regarding the lineup in the Cup of Divination (Festival of Festivals) section, check here.

Presided over by Iranian film writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 19-27.

