13 countries to vie in FIFF36 Eastern Vista

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Films selected from 13 countries will compete in the Eastern Vista (Panorama of Films from Asian and Islamic Countries) category at 2018 Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF36).

The organizers have named the countries which will take part in this year’s strand as: China, Vietnam, Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Georgia, Kazakhstan, India, Palestine, Japan, Mongolia, Kuwait, and Syria. Three Iranian feature-length movies will also vie for awards.

The organizers have appointed four foreign and one Iranian jury members to judge in the Eastern Vista and International Competition categories. Up for grabs are three awards for Best Asian Film, Best Asian Short, and Best Asian Director.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 2018 FIFF runs April 19-27 in the cosmopolitan city of Tehran.

