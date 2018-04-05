Iran to resort to other options if other parties withdraw from JCPOA

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi during his Nowruz meeting with AEOI staff on Thursday warned all signatories of JCPOA that the Islamic Republic of Iran will resort to other options if other parties withdraw from JCPOA.

"We are not after such a situation at any time. We are seriously seeking to preserve our national interests and sovereignty, but if the US, Europe and other major powers withdraw from this agreement, we will definitely act in a different way," he noted.

Stressing that Iran is the only country whose enrichment has been acknowledged several times by the United Nations, Salehi said, "the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, during his recent trip to the United States, has sought to gain and enjoy the right to enrich, which has so far been strongly opposed by the Zionist lobby, while the Islamic Republic of Iran, thanks to the efforts and support of its youth and independence on international powers, not only has reached nuclear enrichment, but also has been indirectly approved by the international community, being more powerful than ever in the region.

Today, he added, Saudi Arabia and other countries are concerned about Iran, and are envy of our country's power and authority in the regional and international arena.

"The current condition require vigilance and vigorous action to preserve this prestige and authority of our beloved country in all fields," he added.

