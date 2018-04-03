Iran, China to hold nuclear coop. seminar on Apr. 11

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Chinese government has scheduled to host a seminar on the perspectives of international cooperation for developing nuclear energy in Iran in Beijing in next Wednesday.

The Seminar on the International Nuclear Cooperation between Iran and China will be held on next Wednesday, April 11, in Beijing. This seminar is held after the successful run of former editions of meetings on international cooperation for developing peaceful nuclear energy in Iran. The past editions were held in Brussels, Moscow, and Isfahan.

Featuring representatives from 5+1, this edition of the seminar is hosted by the Chinese government to focus on the perspectives of international cooperation for developing Iranian nuclear energy within the framework of the JCPOA and third annex of it.

The JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), also known as Iran nuclear deal, was signed on July 14, 2015, in Vienna by Iran and the Sextet (comprised of the 5 permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany).

YNG/4262435