TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a message of condolences to KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani condoling him on the death of his twin brother Dilovan Barzani.

After expressing sadness and grief on the sad demise of Prime Minister Barzani’s twin brother, Iranian foreign minister hoped, in his message, the deceased patient’s family cope with the grief and loss.

Dilovan Barzani died of a heart attack on Monday at the age of 51. He was born in 1966 and was the twin brother of Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Barzani.

KI/4262099