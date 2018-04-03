Zarif offer condolences over death of Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) –Iran’s foreign minister has issued a message expressing condolences on the passing of the Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife and companion Winnie Mandela.

Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed his condolences to the supporters and all those who are interested in anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela’s thinking and beliefs.

Referring to the four-decade long history of Winnie Mandela’s struggles against apartheid and her company with Nelson Mandela’s fighting for a fair and equal world, Zarif said the passing of lady Winnie Mandela has brought grief not only to South Africa but also to the whole world.

The former wife of South African Nelson Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81.

KI/4262349