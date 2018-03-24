UNHRC approves five resolutions on Palestine

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) - United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in its meeting held in Geneva on Friday approved five resolutions submitted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine with a majority of votes.

According to the report released, the five resolutions are in the following areas: 1- indispensable and indissoluble right of the Palestinian people to determine their own destiny, 2- Zionist settlements in the occupied lands such as East Jerusalem, 3- guarantee of the Zionist regime’s accountability and prosecution for committing crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people, 4- human rights situation in the occupied lands and 5- taking effective steps on measures taken by the Zionist regime in occupied Golan Heights

