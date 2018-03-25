Extension of mandate of UNHR special rapporteur ‘lacking legitimacy’

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi showed harsh reaction to the approval of human rights resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “renewal of mandate of special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights (UNHR) lacks authenticity and legitimacy.”

Given the above issue, Ghasemi condemned the adoption of anti-Iran human rights resolution, based on which, mandate of UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran was extended for another year.

Moreover condemning the approval of UNHR resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he considered it as a sign of misuse of a limited number of countries from mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights.

Despite lack of support of a limited number of members of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from this resolution and since this resolution has been issued by certain regional countries, which are among the main violators of human rights in the world, is condemned severely by the Islamic Republic of Iran, foreign ministry spokesman emphasized.

In view of the Islamic Republic of Iran, extension of mandate of special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Right (UNHR) for another one year has no legal basis and is illegitimate.

In conclusion, Ghasemi considered studying Universal Periodic Review (UPR) as the most logical international apparatus to review issues related to the human rights in all countries within the framework of UN rules and regulations based on principles of universality, non-discrimination and equality principle and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish very intimate interaction and cooperation with such mechanism for spreading justice and quality in the world.”

