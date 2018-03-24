Collective global cooperation required to tackle water crisis: envoy

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) - Iran’s permanent envoy to the United Nations Gholamali Khoshroo said on Friday that collective regional and global cooperation is needed to tackle water crisis facing many countries in the world.

Addressing a high-profile gathering on “International Decade for Action, Water for Sustainable Development”, Khoshroo said, “this is a timely event to address one of the most critical challenges especially for arid and semi-arid countries.”

“Iran is at a critical juncture wherein many countries are on the threshold of water crisis while facing a number of extreme challenges simultaneously, he said, adding, “it is urgent to develop and formulate our collective regional and global cooperation in this decade to deal with this problem seriously.”

Iran’s UN envoy once again urged countries in the world to take effective steps with the aim of tackling this problem.

