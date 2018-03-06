EU-Iran foreign trade reaches €21bn

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari said Iran's foreign trade with the European Union grew by 52% to reach 21 billion euros in the first 10 months of current Iranian year.

Inflation rate is 8.2% according to the Center for Statistics of Iran and 9.9%, according to the Central Bank, indicating that we have been able to reach a one-digit inflation rate, he noted.

Khansari said the capital formation index has registered negative growth rates since 2011, but it has reached higher rate this year, to zero.

In 2017 the European Union (EU28) export of goods to Iran stood at €10,822 mn, an increase of 32% compared with the year 2016. According to the la­test (preliminary) data by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, 27% of the EU-ex­ports to Iran came from Germany, which delivered goods worth € 2,962 mn, that was 15% more than in the year 2016. Second (16%) was Italy with exports worth € 1,735 mn (+13%), followed by France (€ 1,501 mn, +108%) and the Netherlands (€ 1,079 mn, +51%).

