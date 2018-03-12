Trade barriers with Russia to be solved in next 2 months: official

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran and Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgarowladi said, “under the agreements inked between Iran and Russia in recent trip of the minister of economy to Russia, trade and business problems facing the two countries will be resolved within the next two months.”

With the coordination made in this regard, private sector activists will follow up necessary measures in order to settle business problems between the two countries, he maintained.

Transport, banking issues and visa issuance are the main problems in bilateral relationship between Iran and Russia, he said, adding, meanwhile, expert-level meetings were held at Russian Chamber of Commerce in the presence of private sector activists, based on which, the two sides promised to find a solution for settling trade problems between the two countries.”

Member of Representatives Board of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) put trade transaction volume exchanged between the two countries at $2.2 billion.

Since Iran’s export of products to Russia is negligible, effective steps have been taken in the field of boosting export of products to Russia, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Asgarowladi pointed to signing and sealing tens of protocols and agreements between Iran and Russia in the fields of oil, agriculture and nano-technology and added, “in this respect, it was agreed to set up Iran’s trade and business center in Russia.”

Presently, a Russian bank is currently cooperating with Iranian bank, he said, adding, “it is expected that the number of banks would hit four in future.”

In addition, two Russian banks would cooperate with Iran in very near future, he added.

He said, “Russian side has promised to issue visa for Iranian tourists and merchants within three and ten days respectively.”

