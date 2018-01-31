More talks needed for Iran, Turkmenistan gas projects: Turkmen amb.

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Turkmen ambassador to Tehran says Iran and Turkmenistan need to continue talks to solve technical matters concerning their joint gas projects.

Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi met and talked with Turkmenistan Ambassador to Iran Ahmad Ghorbanov in Tehran on Tuesday.

"The relations between the two countries have always been good and positive which is a solid foundation for developing political, economic and cultures ties between them," Boroujerdi, was quoted as saying by Iranian Oil Ministry website SHANA.

Mr. Boroujerdi further said that implementation of a gas pipeline project between the two countries can also enhance their economic and trade ties.

The Turkmen ambassador, for his part, said that talks between the two neighbors were needed in order to finalize a gas deal between them.

KI/SHANA