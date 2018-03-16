Astana peace process of high benefits for Syrian people: Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the end of the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey in Astana that Astana Peace Process has fruited good results.

“The Astana Peace Process over the past year has yielded very important results for the Syrian people, peace, and security in the region,” said Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Friday at the end of the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey in Astana.

“In our opinion, the crisis in Syria, like other crises, has three dimensions: military-wise, political and humanitarian, and Astana Peace Process has managed to successfully secure these three dimensions, and it is therefore important that today after about 14 months from the start at the ministerial level, we have come together to have an accurate assessment of the advances and achievements of Astana Peace Process,” noted the Iranian top diplomat.

“At the beginning of the Astana process, terrorists still dominated important parts of Syria, and today, with the success of the Syrian army and its allies in countering internal terrorism, it helped Astana Peace Process to get shaped,” recounted Mr. Zarif.

“And also in light of the successes garnered at Astana process, many important parts of Syria's territory have been liberated from the occupation of terrorist groups, and now it is necessary that our joint struggle with terrorism continue to liberate the whole of Syria,” highlighted the Iranian foreign minister.

