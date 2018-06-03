All satellite projects funded by year-end

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The head of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) said Sun. that all projects on development of domestic satellites have been fully funded for the current Iranian fiscal year (ending on 21 March 2019).

Morteza Barari made the remarks during a visit to some domestic satellite design and construction projects on Sunday, adding “there are several satellite projects currently carried out by academic and research centers in the country, which are expected to get completed before March 2019, or a short while after that.”

He noted that new projects will go underway this year, and several others have already been planned for coming years, voicing hope that the completed projects would be able to fulfil a major part of the country’s space ambitions.

Barari stressed that the development of Iranian satellites is the top priority of the ISA and the ICT Ministry.

Iran is working on the construction of three types of satellites, including communications satellites, remote-sensing satellites, and CubeSats, which are a type of miniaturized satellite for space research that can lead to major developments in the country’s space program.

