Agriculture min. survives impeachment

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Rouhani’s third minister impeached by Parliament, Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati, managed to regain vote of confidence by narrow margin.

During the Parl. session on Wednesday morning that lasted through noon, 117 lawmakers voted against Hojjati’s impeachment, 105 in favor of impeachment and 7 in abstention, following a quite uncontroversial session wherein the minister defended his services regarding the growth in wheat production which finally put a stop to the imports of this basic product. He also noted his efforts for bringing the production rate for sugar at 80 percent.

Hojjati was voted today to remain in his position. During the Tue. impeachment sessions, both minister of labor Ali Rabiei and minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi regained the lawmakers’ vote of confidence.

