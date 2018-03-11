Iran’s Jaberi Ansari, ICRC president meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a top aide to Iranian Foreign Minister in special political affairs, has held talks with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

In Saturday meeting in Tehran, Jaberi Ansari and Maurer exchanged views on the humanitarian efforts made by Tehran and the ICRC as well as areas of mutual cooperation to contain the humanitarian consequences of the current crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

During the talks, Maurer presented a report on the ongoing activities of the ICRC concerning the crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya, calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to help these efforts prove more successful.

For his part, Jaberi Ansari elaborated on the disastrous humanitarian situation in Yemen and the silent deaths of the people of that country due to the ongoing belligerent policies of Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately, nations have fallen victim to the ambitious and illogical objectives of bellicose politicians,” he said.

Jaberi Ansari also touched upon the policies Iran has adopted to help settle the regional crises as well as the extensive efforts made by Iran in humanitarian areas. He said Iran is fully prepared to work with international organizations and the ICRC to lessen the ongoing humanitarian disaster caused by regional crises.

MNA/MFA