ICRC should stop war in Syria, Yemen: Velayati

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Leader's Senior Advisor Ali Akbar Velayati called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to take serious measures in putting an end to the war and violence in Syria and Yemen.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, on Saturday in Tehran.

During the meeting, Velayati noted Iran’s effective role on regional developments, voicing hope and resolve to expand cooperation with the ICRC.

Noting the dire situation in Yemen and Syria, Velayati called on ICRC to take effective measures in prevention of war and violence in these countries, particularly the violence against children and women.

The ICRC president, for his part, highlighted Iran’s effective role on creating convergence among regional countries and establishing peace across the Middle East.

“We have had good relations with Iran since a long time ago, and the relations continue to go strong,” he said.

“Iran has had a major role in development of the region,” he added.

Peter Maurer went on to add, “developing relations with Iran requires closer cooperation and Iran’s more active role in establishing peace in the region.”

The ICRC president further welcomed any effort for expanding cooperation with Iran.

