Iran's agri. products mounts 130 mn tons in 7 years: Min

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of economic projects in Golestan Province of Iran on Tuesday, Kazem Khavazi, announced that during the last seven years, the total production of the country's agricultural sector has increased from 97 million tons to 130 million tons.

Hailing that Iran is one of the strongest countries in the field of agriculture, he stressed that the country's economic growth has always been due to this sector.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he considered the agricultural sector as the only sector that can sustainably increase the country's economic growth and run the country without dependency on the oil sector.

The minister also referred that annually, more than 2.7 million tons of white meat is produced in the country.

