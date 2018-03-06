Humanitarian aid delivered to civilians in Eastern Ghouta

DAMASCUS, Mar. 06 (MNA) – A humanitarian aid convoy has entered to the civilians besieged by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and other armed groups in the Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

A source at SARC organization said that the convoy offered by the United Nations, the SARC and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) included 46 trucks loaded with food materials and relief aid enough for 27,500 people, in addition to medical supplies for up to 70,000 people.

The convoy is delivered under the monthly plan agreed upon with the Higher Committee for Relief in Syria, the source added.

On February 14th, 2018, a similar aid convoy was delivered to people in al-Nashabiyeh area in the Eastern Ghouta within the framework of the Syrian government unremitting efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to those who are affected by the criminal acts of terrorist groups.

SANA/MNA