IRICA releases details of foreign trade in past year

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) released the details of foreign trade of the country in the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended March 20, 2018).

Also, IRICA put value of products imported into the country in the past Iranian calendar year in 2017 at $54 billion.

According to the statistics, export of nonoil commodities and also export of industrial goods increased 6.56 and 22 percent respectively in the last Iranian calendar year in 2017 as compared to a year earlier.

Export volume of Iran’s nonoil products in the last Iranian calendar year in 2017 hit $46.931 billion, showing a significant 6.56 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics show that $44.042 billion worth of products were exported from the country to overseas in the past Iranian calendar year in 2016, so that export of industrial products increased 22.27 percent in the past Iranian calendar year in 2017.

The export of petrochemicals and gas condensates registered a significant 7.29 and 3.28 percent decline respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics show that export of Iran’s nonoil commodities to the important export target markets including China, South Korea, Turkey and Iraq experienced a considerable growth in the same period.

In conclusion, IRICA reported that China is the largest buyer of Iranian products in the past Iranian calendar year in 2017, worth $9.65 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $6.764 billion, Iraq with $6.425 billion, South Korea with $4.380 billion and Turkey with $3.991 billion.

