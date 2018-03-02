Palestine amb. to Iran hails Iran’s role in supporting Islamic resistance

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – In a message to 16th congress of Iran’s Democracy Party, the Palestinian ambassador to Iran Salah Al-Zawawi praised the sacrifices made by Iran to help the Islamic resistance movement.

The 16th Congress of the Democracy Party of Iran was held at the Olympic Hotel in Tehran on Friday.

In his message to the Democracy Party of Iran, Salah Al-Zawawi writes “since three centuries ago, there was a Western plan, led by an alliance of Americans and Zionists, and this alliance was able to establish a fake regime on the holy land of Palestine.”

The Palestinian ambassador to Iran adds that the formation of the Axis of Islamic Resistance led by Imam Khomeini and with the support of great nation of Iran has been able to resist against the American and Zionists’ plot.

Al-Zawawi also praised the wise leadership of the Iran’s current Leader Ayatollah Khamenei over the resistance movement.

The Palestinian ambassador expresses his appreciation for the sacrifices that Iranian nation has made to foil the American and Zionists’ plot, saying “the great nation of Iran has faced with many difficulties in the daily life, on the way of its economic development, trade, agriculture, and diplomatic and political relations, in order to foil the conspiracies of imperialist and Zionist forces.”

The Democracy Party of Iran (Mardomsalari‎) is an Iranian reformist political party that split from the Islamic Iran Solidarity Party in 2000.

The party was founded by its current Secretary-General Mostafa Kavakebian and publishes Mardomsalari newspaper.

