Iranian artist to serve as jury member in Photo Festival

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Iranian photographer Ali Samei was selected as the jury member in Le Catalan 2017, Perpignan, France.

Le Catalan is a french photo festival and exhibition that is held annually under the auspices of FIAP (International Federation of Photographic Art) and PSA (Photographic Society of America) in 6 categories.

Ali Saemi serves as the representative of Iran’s branch of FIAP and secretary of Khayyam 2016 International Exhibition of Photography and is the winner of more than 110 Iranian and foreign photography awards. He served as the jury member at Salon Photo de Riedisheim. Riedisheim Photo Exhibition has always welcomed and honored Iranian artists. The Iranian photojournalist Reza Deghati had served as the jury member at this festival previously.

Le Catalan 2017 is an artistic event that is held by Perpignan Cultural-Photographic Club in France at 2017 and 2018. The Jury panel that consists of 9 members chooses the best photographs in each category.

This event holds three exhibitions for its photographic project, the first of which was an international photography festival which was held in six categories, on the summer of 2017 in Perpignan. The second part is related to Catalan’s heritage and culture called Quatre Barres-Miquel Galmes. The exhibition for this part is being held in Colloiure royal court (Chateau Royal de Colloiure) from December 21, 2017 to March 4, 2018. The third part is specific to the members of Perpignan cultural club in Catalonia and certain guest photographers.

