Parliamentary official warns Europe of Wahhabism danger

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – In a meeting with Montenegrin MP, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Special Aide in International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warns Europe against the danger of Wahhabism.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and talked with the member of Iran-Montenegro Parliamentary Friendship Group Miodrag Vukovic in Tehran on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to Iran’s interest in increasing relations with the countries of the Europe, including the Balkans, emphasizing the necessity of promoting the level of political, economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries of Montenegro and Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said that the terrorism threats in West Asia region are rooted in the Saudi-inspired ‘Wahhabism,’ which has found roots in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

Parliament Speaker Special Aide in International Affairs added that international consultations and cooperation to push back the threats of Wahhabism in the region and the world are inevitable.

Amir Abdollahian, in the end, welcomed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, saying that the two sides can cooperate in the fields of tourism, trade and also in academic field.

Miodrag Vukovic, in turn, welcomed the expansion of relations in all fields between the two sides, emphasizing the importance of cultural relations.

The Montenegrin MP added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a large country with a great nation and rich background in the fields of philosophy, poetry, mathematics and various cultural areas, hailing Iran’s the Iranian people for all the cultural achievements.

Mr. Vukovic also called for facilitation of the issuance of visas between the two countries as an effective factor in expanding trade and tourism relations.

