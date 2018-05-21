Rouhani felicitates Montenegro on Independence Day

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a message to Montenegro’ President Filip Vujanovic congratulating the country’s Independence Day, calling for expanding bilateral ties.

After congratulating the Independence Day of Montenegro on Mr. Vujanovic and the people of the Balkan country, Hassan Rouhani has called for deepening ties, saying “I hope we will witness the expansion of bilateral relations in all areas based on the potentials of the two countries.”

At the end of his message, Rouhani has wished success and well-being for the Montenegro’s people and president.

Montenegro became an independent country after an independence referendum was held on 21 May 2006. By 23 May, preliminary referendum results were recognized by all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, suggesting widespread international recognition if Montenegro were to become formally independent. The Assembly of the Republic of Montenegro made a formal Declaration of Independence on Saturday 3 June.

KI/IRN82921414