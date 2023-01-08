Heavy snow closes Kileh crossing btw Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan

The director of the Rabin Customs Administration in the Iraqi Kurdistan region Jahar Rasoul told local Kurdish media that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region authorities are trying to clear the roads leading to the border crossing on the Kurdish side and called for similar measures from the Iranian authorities.

Kileh is located in Sardasht County, in the south of the West Azerbaijan Province on the Iranian side of the border. On the Iraqi side of the Kile border crossing, there is the city of Qaladze in the north of Sulaymaniyah.

