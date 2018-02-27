Ayat. Ka'abi condemns US hostile sanctions against al-Nujaba

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – After Americans took a hostile action against Hezbollah al-Nujaba Movement, through a message addressed to Sheikh Akram al-Ka'bi, a member of the Leadership Experts Assembly commended the Jihadi manner of the Resistance Fighters. ‌

The representative of Khuzestan to the Assembly of Leadership Experts sending a written message to the secretary-general of Hezbollah al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance reacted to the hostile sanctions of the US Congress against this group.

Writing to Hujjat al-Islam "Akram al-Ka'abi", Ayatollah “Abbas Ka'abi” mentioned:‌‌ God may bestow blessing upon you and fortify and steady your steps. ‌ We are proud of you dear Mujahid Sheikh.‌

In another part, his message reads, Thanks God for the granting you patience, steadiness, resistance, and this Jihadi manner. Through intimacy with you and the fighters, devotee of the Heaven, We seek closeness to God, the Almighty. ٌe ask Mahdi, the Expected One, to protect you, and grant you and us the honor of doing preparations for his advent.‌‌‌

Referring to the US Congress bill on the sanctions against Hezbollah al-Nujaba, he mentioned, the more the enemy presses and disturbs you, the more generous will be the supports of God for you, your conquests will be bigger, your honor and respect will grow and the advent of Mahdi, peace be upon him, will become closer.

