Hezbollah’s Nasrallah hails al-Musawi’s school in S Lebanon

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – At a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of opening of the Imam al-Mahdi School in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the event.

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah described the founding of the Imam al-Mahdi School in southern Lebanon as a turning point in the history of the southern Lebanon.

The top cleric made the remarks addressing the ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the opening of the school on Saturday afternoon.

He also hailed the founder of the school, the former Hezbollah Secretary General Abbas al-Musawi as a creative and innovative leader.

Touching upon the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon, Mr. Nasrallah urged the Lebanese nation to be vigilant in their picks at the ballot boxes.

“Choosing is very important. Do we elect those who will give in our nation to US or our oil to Israel? Or those who would plot against resistance? Or those who would pile up upon our debts and ruin our economy?

“The main reason that pushed us to get involved in political and parliamentary activities was to support resistance against plots,” he affirmed.

“The reason that the US secretary of state visited Lebanon was to convince Lebanese officials that there is one problem in Lebanon and that is Hezbollah which should be resolved,” warned the resistance figure about US measures against resistance forces.

“The popular base of Lebanon is safe because of the golden triangle of army, nation, and resistance,” underlined Mr. Hezbollah.

“Today after US and its allies got defeated in the region, and the ISIL got defeated too, the new plot in the region is against the resistance,” asserted Hezbollah.

