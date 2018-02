TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has congratulated Iranian para-archer Zahra Nemati on wining the World Archery 2017 Athlete of the Year award.

Para-archer Zahra Nemati had been nominated at the category of para women archers by the international governing body the World Archery Organization and was named the 2017 world archery athlete.

The Iranian paralympic champion earned a gold medal in women's individual recurve open at the 2017 World Archery Para Championships in Beijing, China.

