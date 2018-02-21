Wisconsin Iranian Filmfest. to showcase 14 films

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – 14 Iranian films will be displayed at the second edition of Wisconsin Iranian Film Festival.

The Wisconsin Film Festival has been set up by UW-Madison graduate student Hamidreza Nassiri to create a cultural dialogue through works of art, and in its second edition, it will showcase the best films of Iranian cinema.

The seven movies that are being displayed include Kupal by Kazem Mollaie; Asphyxia by Fereydoun Jeyrani; Bitter Dreams by Mohsen Amiryousefi; Being Born by Mohsen Abdolvahab; Salaam Cinema by Mohsen Makhmalbaf; White Chairs by Reza Darmishan; No Date, No Sign by Vahid Jalilvand, and the short films include The Servant by Farnoosg Abedi; The Gaze by Fanoosh Samadi; The Kitchen Dreams by Arvin Medghalchi; Animal by Bahman and Bahram Ark; Bystander by Mohsen Bagheri Dastegerdi; The Lunch Time by Alireza Ghasemi; and finally Blows With the Wind by Hajir Asaadi.

Fereydoun Jeyrani’s Asphyxia and Kazem Mollaie’s Kupal will go on screen on the last day of the event, which has begun on February 17 and will continue until February 25.

The event is funded in part by ASM (Associated Students of Madison) and other sponsors like UW-Madison’s Middle East Studies Program, Multicultural Student Center, International Student Services (Global Badger Experience Grant), and Center for Leadership and Involvement (Wisconsin Experience Grant), and WUD Global Connections.

