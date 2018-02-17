Tillerson's trip to region due to US failures in military, political spheres

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – A senior adviser to Iran’s Leader says that the United States is the major problem of the Middle East region, adding US secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to the region took place following Washington’s failures.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a meeting with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Baghdad on Friday.

Referring the problems in the Middle East region, Velayati described the Untied Stated as the major problem in the region, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is keeping an eye on the US actions in the region.

The top adviser to the Leader went on to add that Iran, Iraq, and Syria will not let the US sway in the Kurdish areas.

Velayati further pointed out that Rex Tillerson visit to the region took place following the US failures in many areas.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari, in turn, expressed his appreciation to Iran on behalf of the Iraqi government and nation, adding that Iran plays a major role in the supporting the resistance in the region.

