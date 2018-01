TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The 49th group of Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran returned to Bandar Abbas on Sunday morning after 67 days of sea navigation in free waters.

As welcomed by Real Admiral Hossein Khanzadi Commander of Navy Force of the Army of the Islamic of Iran, the navy group, comprised of Sablan destroyer and Bandar Abbas logistic-combat warship, took a berth in pier of 1st Imamate Navy.

The Navy group returned to the country today morning after 67 days of sailing and fulfilling missions and participating in relief and rescue operations which was held in Bangladesh in the presence of 33 countries of world, the report concluded.

MA/4192926