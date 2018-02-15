World needs to give proper response to Israel’s warmongering

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s FM spokesman called on the international community to give a decisive and proper response to the false propaganda and warmongering of Israeli regime that believes the continuation of its illegitimate existence hinges on conflict in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as an ancient, rational, stable and stabilizing country, basically sees no need for escalation of tension and conflict in the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement on Thursday.

His remarks came in response to Germany’s position on the role of Iran in increasing tension with the Israeli regime after the downing of the regime’s fighter jet in Syria.

Ghasemi went on to add, “it is indeed the occupying and aggressive Zionist regime that has seriously jeopardized the region’s security, stability, and peace and must be admonished for that.”

Ghasemi stressed Iran’s position on deeming it the legal right of the legitimate government of Syria to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty against any aggression, and went on to reject the claim of Tehran’s role in the shoot-down of the Israeli fighter jet.

“The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not to escalate tension in the region, but is deeply of the opinion that the international community must take a major step against the occupation, repeated aggressions and destabilizing moves of the Zionist regime,” Ghasemi stressed.

MS/4228373