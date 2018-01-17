Cargo transported from Bandar Abbas, Chabahar to Central Asia

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – An official in charge of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Hossein Ashouri said, “planning is underway to transport freight from Bandar Abbas and Chabahar to the Central Asian states.”

Member of Board of Directors of the company revealed the interest of Indian firms to invest in North-South corridor and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed his readiness to transport combined and rail cargo from Bandar Abbas and Chabahar to the Central Asian states.”

Turning to negotiations made between Iran and India over North-South corridor in the course of Iranian Roads Minister’s visit to New Delhi and added, “in this regard, three expert-level sessions were held in the presence of prominent Indian Forwarders’ Association to determine tariff rates and the way of activation of this corridor.”

The head of International Transport and Transit Committee of Railway Company added, “moreover the aforementioned subjects, talks were held in line with the activation of two companies and the mentioned association in Chabahar corridor (India, Iran and Afghanistan), Chabahar to the Central Asia and Bandar Abbas to the Central Asia.”

To conclude his remarks, Ashouri added, “it was agreed that negotiators should pay a visit from the abovementioned regions.”

