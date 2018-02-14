Calcareous cave uncovered in W Azerbaijan prov.

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Bukan As’ad Jamyani said here on Wednesday that a limestone cave was discovered in this sub-province.

This calcareous cave is located in the vicinity of Rahimkhan Village, Simineh District, en route Iran gas transfer pipeline to Turkey.

He pointed to the discovery of this calcareous cave by the project commissioner and added, “this natural and historical work is located as depth as five meters of the land and can be used as a tourist center.

Residents of Rahimkhan Village reported the discovery of the cave to provincial Governorship and Cultural Heritage, tourism and Handicrafts Department for following up the case, he observed.

As large as 315 square meters, this calcareous cave lacks any historical and ancient work, he said, adding, “the limestone cave had been dried with the hydro pores that has been formed in the course of time and presently, it is completely dried.”

Given the sensitivity of residents of the village with regard to maintain this cave intact, a minute was concluded between rural councilors and contractor of the provincial Gas Company, based on which, contractor was committed to change the pipeline as long as 10 meters away from the cave mouthpiece.

The caves of this province are considered as natural and virgin tourist attractions of this vast and mountainous province which attract numerous domestic and foreign tourists every year, he concluded.

