Iran holds 3rd IoT forum

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – The third Internet of Things (IoT) conference and IoTEX exhibition was held on Tuesday in Tehran in the presence of ICT Minister Azari Jahromi.

The conference seeks IoT business opportunities and implementation challenges within Iranian ecosystem, and offers an opportunity to debate how telecommunications companies play their roles in value chain of IoT based services.

The two-day event also presents the latest technological developments in various sections of IoT ecosystem, and analyzes the latest policy and regulation developments in the area of IoT based services.

The targeted areas for IoT startups in Iran include smart housing, smart city, banking, smart transportation, insurance, oil and gas, energy consumption management, smart healthcare, as well as media and entertainment.

MS/4226790