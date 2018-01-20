Minister stresses increasing ICT literacy within gov’t

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – ICT Minister notes that it is important for Iran to stay abreast of modern ICT technology while promoting domestic ICT business.

Noting the importance of moving along with technological advances such as Internet of Things, virtual reality and big data, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said that 90% of the public sector organizations in Iran do not fully understanding future technologies.

He stressed that Telecommunications Research Center has been holding briefing sessions about these technologies for the public sector. This center is affiliated to the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology. He added that these sessions showed that 90% of the public sector personnel do not have appropriate understanding about the new technologies and related issues. Therefore, he said, it is important to spread technological literacy among government bodies. A study submitted to the cabinet showed that government departments are keenly interested in obtaining technological literacy. The government has outsourced the tasks of culture building, holding training workshops and creating awareness.

He also said that the government is planning to change the Iran Information Technology Organization into a development organization. Iran Information Technology Organization is affiliated to the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology. He said that cabinet is expected to approve this change in the near future. The new organization would work in conjunction with Iran Telecommunication Research Center, Faculty of Telecommunications and Post Bank of Iran to create a joint ecosystem for startup companies.

He said that Iran is becoming more and more digital. He said that it is important to encourage Iranians to use domestic IT applications, while decreasing the dependency on foreign

Applications such as Google, Apple and Telegram. He singled the excessive reliance of Iranian businesses on Telegram messaging application. He said that Iranian businesses should use domestic messaging applications, rather than foreign ones.



