Regional communities deeply indebted to Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hailed the influence of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 on the Middle East.

“The regional communities are deeply indebted to the Islamic Revolution and to its achievements in the holy defense and in the war against arrogant superpowers,” said Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Saturday. “Everybody has witnessed the victories of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the years of the imposed war,” he added referring to the 1980-88 war of between Iran and the Baathist regime of Saddam.

Addressing a Quranic event of Basij forces, the commander hailed the efforts of the Basij in areas of defense, security, and political, cultural, and economic warfare.

“The propaganda machine of the enemy is broadly attacking the Revolution to undermine its achievements but what the Revolution has accomplished in areas of foreign policy and measures in the region are undeniably great,” reiterated the official.

“Who could believe that Saddam would be toppled by Americans themselves and then a new establishment emerge in Iraq with Shias in power,” he underlined.

“We are witnessing divine help in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. The falling of Zionist fighter plane in Syria was one of these divine helps unprecedented in the history of the region,” the Iranian General highlighted.

