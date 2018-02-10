پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Sat 10 February 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Tehran to mark Islamic Revolution with spectacular rallies
TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iran is covered with colorful flags and banners these days, as it looks forward to marking on Sunday the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.
By: Mehdi Khaledi
2018-02-10 15:33
Related News
Leader predicts grand turnout to this year’s Feb. 11 rallies
Pres. Rouhani calls for massive turnout to Feb. 11 rallies
Algeria National Day ceremony in Tehran
Tags
February 11
February 11 Rallies
Islamic Revolution
Tehran