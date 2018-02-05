Amir-Abdollahian stresses Iran, Egypt parl. coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – In a meeting with the head of Egypt’s Interest Section in Tehran, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the important role of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Egypt.

Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and talked with the head of Interest Section ٰOffice of Egypt in Tehran Yasser Osman on Monday and the two sides discussed issues of mutual interests.

Stressing the important role of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Egypt, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran and Egypt can expand their bilateral cooperation in various fields, which could then be used to solve regional problems by focusing on the political solutions.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of defending the rights of the Palestinian people and the need to focus on a political solution to regional crises.

