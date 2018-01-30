Amir-Abdollahian: regional instability detriment to all countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – In a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Iran, Amir Abdollahian said that Iran believes instability in the region will be detrimental for all countries.

Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian stressed that Iran has always supported stability and security in the region, as it believes that instability in the region would be detrimental to all countries. He went on to say that Iran and Russia have always played an effective role in the fight against terrorism, especially within the Syrian context.

Noting that Russia is a close friend of Iran, he said that Iran has sought to strengthen all-round relations and cooperation with Russia.

For his part, the Russian Ambassador said that the relations between Iran and Russia have always been at a good level. He went on to say, “We are confident that effective steps have been taken to maintain and strengthen the official and parliamentary interactions of Russia and Iran. Both countries share views on many international issues and have played an effective role in different regional crises, especially in Syria.”

SP/4214857